Obama: Trump's DACA decision "self-defeating" and "cruel" - Axios

Axios reports;

Barack Obama responded to President Trump's DACA decision with a lengthy statement Tuesday, calling it "self-defeating" and "cruel." Key excerpts:

"These Dreamers are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper.... Some 800,000 young people stepped forward, met rigorous requirements, and went through background checks. And America grew stronger as a result."

"Today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again. To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel."

"Let's be clear: the action taken today isn't required legally. It's a political decision, and a moral question."

"And now that the White House has shifted its responsibility for these young people to Congress, it's up to Members of Congress to protect these young people and our future. I'm heartened by those who've suggested that they should. And I join my voice with the majority of Americans who hope they step up and do it with a sense of moral urgency that matches the urgency these young people feel."