All the state energy legislation from 2016, in one place - Vox

Vox;

With Donald Trump in the White House and the GOP controlling Congress, all hope for movement forward on climate change and clean energy lies in the states.

Such movement will be more difficult in the absence of federal support. National mandates and incentives serve as a “floor” to state efforts, establishing a common baseline and overall direction. Programs like the Clean Power Plan ensure (or, uh, would have ensured) that every state is taking at least some action.

But the CPP is doomed, as are most federal efforts initiated by President Barack Obama. The floor is going to sink much lower.

Still, even without federal support, there is much that states can do on their own. A great deal of authority over energy lies at the state level — states have jurisdiction over their electricity systems, natural gas infrastructure, clean energy procurement, and much more.

Long story short, it’s time to start paying attention to state energy policy. One problem: There are a lot of states — 50, last time I counted! That’s a lot of legislatures, lots of governors and public utility commissions, lots of moving parts. It can be difficult to keep track.

Happily, help has arrived, in the form of the Advanced Energy Legislation Tracker, a project of the Center for the New Energy Economy (CNEE) and Advanced Energy Economy (AEE). It’s a searchable database of energy legislation introduced or passed every year since 2012. You can filter by state; by whether the bill was introduced, passed by one or both houses, or passed into law; or by any of 10 subject categories, from economic development to energy efficiency. Endless nerd fun!

So how did state energy legislation fare in 2016?