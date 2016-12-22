Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agree: Let's revive the nuclear arms race - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech Thursday in which he praised his country's military operations on behalf of the government of Syria and made a case for how Russia could be stronger moving forward.

“We need to strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces,” he said, according to an Agence France-Presse translation, “especially with missile complexes that can reliably penetrate any existing and prospective missile defense systems.” In other words, Russia needs to ensure that its arsenal of nuclear weapons can avoid interception by the enemy.

The primary enemy that might intercept those missiles is, of course, the United States and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The language echoes old Cold War rhetoric: Our missiles must be able to serve as a deterrent to usage, by existing as a threat to enemies. If NATO and the United States felt confident that Russia's incoming nuclear weapons could be stopped before reaching their targets, the weapons do not hold the same power for Russia.

You can't have a new nuclear arms race, of course, without someone to run against. Enter President-elect Donald Trump.

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes"

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted about how he “met some really great Air Force GENERALS and Navy ADMIRALS,” a conversation during which the subject of nuclear weapons may have come up. It seems more likely, though, that Trump or someone on his team saw the Putin speech or was briefed on it, and Trump chose to respond with the comment above.