As He Slaughters Civilians In Aleppo, Bashar Assad Prepares To Make Nice With Donald Trump | The Huffington Post

HuffPo reports;

WASHINGTON - As the fall of the rebel-held city of Aleppo pulls the world’s attention back to the civil war in Syria, Syrian President Bashar Assad is quietly readying for his next big coup: re-establishing ties between Damascus and Washington.

Assad’s government is cautiously optimistic that the incoming Trump administration will reduce its international isolation and aid it in its efforts to reclaim all of Syria from armed groups that include relative moderates known as the Free Syrian Army, the brutal Islamic State organization and a local offshoot of al Qaeda, according to sources in frequent contact with officials in Damascus.

The U.S. and Europe have imposed heavy sanctions on the Assad regime since 2011, when it violently responded to peaceful protests against the leader’s repressive rule. Though Assad’s tactics have only become more vicious since, with the latest assault on Aleppo threatening thousands of civilians, it would be possible for a new U.S. administration to reverse the policy President Barack Obama laid out — and Donald Trump has made it clear that he does not see Assad as his chief worry in Syria.

“Damascus is optimistic on the incoming Trump cabinet,” Kamal Alam, a fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London and Levant consultant for the analysis firm Hoplite Group, told HuffPost in an email. “It does not guide their policy ― as they know the main policy shift will not change the battleground ― however, abolishing support to the FSA by the Americans will make it far easier for Damascus.”

The Assad regime is interested in high-level communications with Trump’s White House once it launches a review of overt and covert U.S. policy toward Syria, a nongovernmental U.S.-based source with long-standing relationships with the regime told HuffPost. “They have no issues dealing with anyone so long as that person is authorized to really get this thing done,” he said.

“Building trust with Damascus will not be easy given the minimal amount of direct contact between D.C. and Damascus over the last five years,” Alam said. “The first step would be reaching out to Damascus directly rather than going through Russia or Iran or other regional allies. There needs to be direct communication.”

Alam cited recently published articles in The National Interest and The New Yorker as “encouraging signs” that the prospect of dealing with Assad is becoming less controversial in the U.S.