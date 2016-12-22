Don't Be Putin's Useful Idiot - POLITICO Magazine

Politico reports;

In Donald Trump, the Kremlin sees not a fellow dealmaker, but an easy mark.

When Donald Trump looks at the man running the Kremlin, he sees a kindred spirit, a cold-blooded pragmatist who is just itching to sit across the table from the new leader of the free world and cut some deals. “I think I would get along very well with Vladimir Putin,” Trump said during the campaign, and he’s giving every indication that he meant it.

And since Trump’s stunning election victory, which electrified Russia’s political class, the country’s leaders have been signaling that the feeling is mutual. Alexei Pushkov, a deputy of the Federation Council — Russia’s equivalent of the U.S. Senate — and, until a month ago, chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, tweeted on Nov. 10 that Trump “isn’t an ideologue, but a realist,” and expressed his hope that U.S.-Russia relations will blossom.

Never mind that Pushkov, before being rewarded by the Kremlin with a Duma seat in 2011, spent the previous 13 years hosting one of Russia’s most viciously anti-American and conspiratorial TV shows. It’s a new dawn, and his comments are part of a broader effort to persuade the incoming U.S. president to deal with Moscow by papering over Russia’s past and current policies — and to pave the way for a possible summit meeting shortly after Trump’s inauguration. The message: I’m a realist, you’re a realist, let’s talk.

In the Kremlin’s narrative, America’s inability to consider Russia’s national interests and traditional sensitivities— under Republican and Democratic administrations alike — is the problem. As soon as these deficiencies are corrected, presumably by Trump, Putin will deliver a more accommodating Russia, which will be ready to “work fast to repair relations with Washington,” as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently put it.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Putin is the most ideological Russian leader since Stalin, and his foreign policy is profoundly influenced by unshakable convictions about Russia’s destiny, its relations with the West and his own historic mission.

An ardent Soviet patriot, Putin has called the end of the Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century” — and he absolutely believes it. He has dedicated his life to correcting what he sees as a monstrously unjust turn of events, caused, in his eyes, by the West. His overarching agenda is to recover geopolitical assets lost in the Soviet collapse and to take revenge on Western powers, first and foremost the United States, for the perceived humiliation and misery that followed.

Putin’s favorite philosopher, Ivan Ilyn, whose book Наши задачи (Our Tasks) the Russian president assigned to regional governors to read during the 2014 Christmas break, believed that confrontation with the West is Russia’s fate because of the West’s relentless and perennial desire to destroy the Motherland. “Western nations don’t understand and don’t tolerate Russian identity,” Ilyin wrote. “They are going to divide the united Russian ‘broom’ into twigs to break those twigs one by one and rekindle with them the fading light of their own civilization.”

Putin views the entire post-Cold War order as profoundly inequitable, unfair to Russia and therefore “unacceptable,” as he put it in his speech during the 2007 Munich Conference on Security Policy. The main culprit, again, was the United States, which had “overstepped its national borders in every way.”

Seven years later, in the most important speech of his life, the March 18, 2014, address to the joint session of both houses of the Federal Assembly on the occasion of the annexation of Crimea, Putin accused the West of “ruling by the gun,” “wishing to drive Russia into a corner,” and, since at least the 18th century, constantly “deceiving” Russia and dealing “behind its back.” In the same vein, Putin saw the revolution in Ukraine as a CIA plot against Russia. In his December 2014 nationally televised news conference, he asserted that pro-Western Ukraine was “NATO’s Foreign Legion.” A year later, in the annual address to the Federal Assembly, he called Europe “neutered and barren.”

By contrast, Russia was a vibrant, multinational, and “unique” society, blessed by ethnic Russians, whose “great mission” was to “unite and bind this civilization.” As to Putin’s role in Russian history, his deputy chief of staff, undoubtedly with the boss’ permission, avowed, “If there is no Putin, there is no Russia.”

Directed from the Kremlin, the media propaganda campaign on national television has plunged Russia into anti-American hysteria and war paranoia, unseen since Stalin’s days. According to polls, most Russians believe that Russia is already engaged in a proxy war with the United States and a direct confrontation is possible, potentially resulting in World War III. But not to worry: Putin had his spokesman declare the boss “the defender of Russians wherever they live.”