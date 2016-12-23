A tense new battle over nuclear arms erupts between Donald Trump and his staff - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

It began, it seems, with a speech from Vladimir Putin on Thursday, during which the Russian president argued that his country's nuclear arsenal needed to be upgraded. In short order a tense two-day stand-off began -- between Donald Trump and the communications staffers on his transition team.

Trump's initial comment about nuclear proliferation was clear in its intent if vague in its boundaries.

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" is not subtle, implying that as president Trump aims to match whatever it is that Russia does. That, as we pointed out on Thursday, means a new nuclear arms race, contravening decades of American foreign policy.

Not so fast, though. On Thursday afternoon, transition spokesman Jason Miller sent out a statement about Trump's declaration.

"President-elect Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it---particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes," Miller wrote in an email to The Post. "He has also emphasized the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength."

"[T]he threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it" is language that comports with existing policy -- but it does not comport with what Trump himself said. The word "expand" is hard to avoid, but in the spirit of generosity one might allow that the president-elect misspoke on Twitter.

On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday, co-host Mika Brzezinski reported on a conversation she'd had directly with Trump.

BREAKING: Trump to #morningjoe on the nukes tweet: 'Let it be an arms race'