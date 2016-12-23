How We Identified the D.N.C. Hack's 'Patient Zero'

NYT reports;

Epidemiologists, at the outbreak of any major disease, are sent out to the field to find patient zero — the first victim, which helps explain how the contagion began. As David Sanger, Scott Shane and I set out in late November to reconstruct the events surrounding the hacking of the Democratic Party during the 2016 election campaign, we too wanted to understand, among all factors, how and where this story started.

The Times had extensively covered the remarkable story of Russia’s effort to influence the election — with David Sanger and our colleague Eric Schmitt first breaking the news back in late July that the hack was almost certainly the work of Russian operatives (after David and Nicole Perlroth had explored how the Russians were casting the Democratic convention into chaos). That was followed in August with an article about suspicions that the N.S.A. itself was hacked by the Russians and in October with analysis of President Obama’s options for retaliation.

But we had never taken the opportunity to look back and tell the story as a single, extended narrative, chronicling the people who got swept into one of the most famous hacks in history. Kitty Bennett, our news researcher extraordinaire, helped start the effort by building a chronology of events — based on as many primary source documents as we could find.

We then set out to interview every major figure involved in the episode: the executives and staffers at the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign; the private sector investigator at CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, and Perkins Coie, a law firm, both of which were hired by the D.N.C. and the D.C.C.C.; the government investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the director of National Intelligence and the White House officials who advised President Obama on how to respond. We talked to members of Congress and other congressional candidates, and to intelligence officials who, of course, would not speak on the record. And that was just the beginning.

We also reached out to WikiLeaks — and its editor in chief, Julian Assange — and tried, though without much success, to engage individuals in the Russian government, as well as Guccifer 2.0 and DCLeaks, the Russian-linked websites that dumped many of the Democrats’ emails and other documents.

In each of these interviews, we asked the principal players not only to tell their stories, from start to finish, but also to provide us with primary source documents, such as emails or memos, even if they shared them on the condition that we could not reproduce them. Documents are better than human memory: They nail down names and days and times — some of the last captured emails offered windows into how various email accounts were cracked open — and sometimes give us a sense of contemporaneous reactions. The Democratic Party officials were surprisingly open to telling this story, as they almost all felt that the media had focused far too much on the content of the stolen emails themselves and not nearly enough on how the 2016 election had been disrupted by a Russian plot. The White House didn’t want to discuss the topic.

Kitty Bennett’s original chronology grew in length, as we filled it in based on our interviews and collected documents, ultimately reaching more than 10,000 words: a 28-page compilation of people and events that served as the core of our narrative.