The 2018 midterms are nearly two years away. Start paying attention now. - Vox

Vox reports;

When 2009 began, the Republican Party looked like a smoking pile of rubble. The GOP had lost the presidency, and much of their outgoing president’s legacy seemed set to be reversed. They had fallen into the minority in both houses of Congress. And in the states, they held less than half of governorships and only about a quarter of state legislatures.

The party has since, of course, made a remarkable comeback. But that comeback didn’t unfold entirely in 2016. The seeds for it were sown all the way back in 2010 with the first midterm elections of Barack Obama’s presidency.

That year, Republicans took back the House of Representatives, which effectively blocked Obama’s legislative agenda for the remainder of his time in office. And they made dramatic gains across the states just in time for the once-a-decade redistricting process, both allowing the party to enact its policies at the state level and to give itself a built-in advantage in many House and state legislative races for the next decade.

...

But the midterms will offer the first nationwide referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. The whole House of Representatives, a third of the Senate, and most governorships will be at stake, along with hundreds of state legislative seats and local offices around the country. The better Democratic candidates perform, the more strength they’ll have to block legislation or nominees they don’t like in Trump’s third and fourth years.

Furthermore, the midterm results in the states will have a huge impact on the next redistricting process, even though it doesn’t kick off until 2021. President Obama, for one, is already zeroing in on this — he’ll reportedly back a new Democratic group chaired by Eric Holder that will focus on the state legislature seats that will control the redistricting process in most states.

But while Democrats are hopeful they’ll be able to capitalize on a public backlash against Trump and see many opportunities to make gains in governors’ mansions, they’re also saddled with a hugely disadvantageous Senate map, gerrymandering that hurts the party’s chances in the House (and many state legislatures), and a voter base that’s seemed less engaged in non-presidential races and less likely to turn out in midterm years.

It’s impossible to know what American politics will look like after two years of Trump, and so it may seem absurdly early to write about the 2018 elections. But the reality is that neither party has much time to waste. These races are expensive and time-consuming, and the parties need to recruit strong candidates and get to work campaigning, organizing, and fundraising right away if they want to maximize their chances of winning.