A simple solution to make journalism better in Trump's America - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

In the wake of the election — and all the way through the holidays — diagnoses were offered for what went so wrong for journalists. The most common — and smartest — reason offered up goes like this: Journalists are clumped, primarily, in the big East Coast cities of Washington and New York. As such, they rarely interact with “regular” people who don't live on the coasts, didn't go to Ivy League schools, don't obsessively check Twitter, etc. That sheltered existence means that someone like Trump, who was reviled in many of the areas in which journalists live, is impossible to understand, and/or it was inconceivable that he could win.

That, like all stereotypes, is overly broad. Not ALL journalists live on the East Coast or went to an Ivy League school. But many did.

So how do we solve that problem? We're not going to fire everyone who covered the 2016 election. (Sorry, Twitter!) Nor is everyone who lives in Washington or New York going to pull up stakes and move to the heartland to have a better feel for how the average person thinks and feels about politics and everything else.

One idea is to commit to sending reporters into the field much more often to better understand the public. (My guess is that this is the approach most mainstream media organizations adopt.) Not a bad idea, but one that is deeply flawed, to my mind. After all, there's a BIG difference between spending a few days in a place and moving there. You wouldn't — or shouldn't — say you understand Orlando after a five-day trip to Disney World, right?

Which brings me to my not-all-that radical idea for news organizations to better understand Trump's America: News organizations should commit to opening at least five bureaus in midsize and smallish cities somewhere in the middle of America in 2017. I don't have any set list of what those cities should be, but just for kicks, here are five:

* Omaha (population 444,000)

* Knoxville, Tenn. (population 185,000)

* Dallas (population 1.2 million)

* Missoula, Mont. (population 71,000)

* Columbus, Ohio (population 787,000)

Trump carried all five states. The states represent significant geographic diversity. They range from tiny (Missoula) to pretty darned big (Dallas).

In the modern age of reporting, the relative costs for an effort like this are low. You need to hire one person in each of these places. They can work from home. You pay for their salary, their WiFi, their cellphone and their gas for reporting trips. Given what is expended on, say, covering a presidential campaign, we are talking about peanuts.