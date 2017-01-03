What's To Be Done About Donald Trump's Constant Tweeting? | The Huffington Post

HuffPo reports;

Since it would appear that President-elect Donald Trump is not going to give up using his Twitter account ― which is probably the one good thing the social media company’s share value has going for it ― it would seem that journalists have a new problem: figuring a way to keep Trump’s insomniac utterances from making a complete hash of their work.

That was never more apparent than it was on Tuesday, after Trump joined a pile-on that was already in progress, tweeting out (over the course of two missives): “With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it / …….may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!”

The story here is that on Monday night, news broke that House Republicans were, as a part of the rules-voting with which every new Congress begins its life on this earth, eyeing significant changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics. As The Huffington Post’s Matt Fuller reported, this included “removing the entity’s independence, barring it from investigating anonymous complaints and even changing the group’s name.” It would also place the ethics office “under the ‘oversight’ of the lenient Ethics Committee,” at which point it would be no longer allowed to “release information to the public” or “directly contact law enforcement without approval.”

This touched off a public hue and cry that manifested sufficient pressure to convince House Republicans to abandon this plan. Trump’s Twitter account joined this outpouring of anger very late. But in the rush to cover what Trump’s Twitter account did, some of the basic facts got badly jumbled, leading many news organizations ― as The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent documents here ― to credit Trump with providing the pressure.

It was only in the aftermath that people started noticing that Trump didn’t actually come out against the proposed changes. He was merely critical of the timing. (Perhaps because any focus on government ethics in general currently redounds to his detriment?) At any rate, reporters belatedly sought clarification (Trump spokesman Sean Spicer eventually confirmed that the issue was about timing), and the story of how Trump’s mighty tweets caused a reversal of this plan had to be gently walked back.

(Congress votes on its rules at the outset of its existence, so there isn’t some better “timing” to be had.)

Basically, everyone missed a chance to write a story about how no one in the Trump transition team seems to know how Congress works.