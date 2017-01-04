Trump sides with Assange over intelligence community in tweet | TheHill

The Hill reports;

President-elect Donald Trump early Wednesday highlighted Julian Assange’s claim that Russia was not the source for stolen documents WikiLeaks released in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election.

“Julian Assange said ‘a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta’ - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!” Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to Hillary Clinton campaign chairman, John Podesta, and the Democratic National Committee.

Assange maintained during an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity late Tuesday that the documents did not come from Russia.

The Obama administration formally accused Russia in October of trying to interfere in the United States election.