McCain: Special committee on Russia probably won't happen | TheHill

The Hill reports;

Congress likely will not form a select committee to investigate the influence Russian hacking played in the 2016 elections, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Tuesday.

“Without the support of the leadership, then I would imagine it won’t [happen],” McCain told CNN’s Manu Raju. “But we’ll move ahead in the Armed Services Committee, and I’m sure other committees will.”

Despite bipartisan support for the idea, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has voiced his opposition to creating a special committee, insisting the investigation should be left to the Intelligence Committee.

McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been among the most vocal supporters of a creating special committee to investigate cyberattacks on Democratic organizations that officials say originated in Russia. Intelligence analysts say the country was seeking to help the campaign of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump has questioned reports of Russian meddling, including from U.S. intelligence officials, saying there’s no way to really know who hacked into the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign emails.

The president-elect has also raised eyebrows with his frequent praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a campaign stop in September, Trump said Putin was a better leader than President Obama was for America. And last week, Trump praised Putin on Twitter as “very smart” for not retaliating against U.S. sanctions levied against Russia for election meddling.