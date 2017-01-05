Trump has been slamming US intel agencies. They just fired back. - Vox

Vox reports;

President-elect Donald Trump, who takes the oath of office in just 15 days, has been publicly smearing the integrity and legitimacy of the US intelligence community on Twitter — disputing their assessment that Russia tried to influence the US election and mocking their erroneous pre-Iraq War assertion that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Today, the intelligence community — and their supporters in Congress — fired back.

In a fiery Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats to the United States, the country’s top spies — along with several senators from both parties — lambasted what Director of National Intelligence James Clapper described as Trump’s "disparagement" of the intelligence community.

“Mr President-elect: When you listen to these people, they’re the best among us and they’re trying to protect us,” declared Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Clapper and others at the hearing also warned of the potential damage Trump’s comments could do to the nation’s ability to work with other nations to confront security threats like ISIS and the continued threat of radical Islamist terror.

“I have received many expressions of concern from foreign counterparts of what has been interpreted as the disparagement of the intelligence community,” said Clapper.

In response to a question from Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich about how the president-elect’s “dismissive attitude towards the intelligence community” was impacting morale in the intelligence agencies, Clapper tersely stated, “I haven’t done a climate survey, but I hardly think it helps it.”

Admiral Mike Rogers, commander of the US Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, went further, expressing his concern that damage to the morale of the intelligence community’s professional workforce could potentially lead to the departures of key personnel.

“What we do is in no small part driven in part by the confidence of our leaders in what we do,” said Rogers. “And without that confidence, I just don’t want a situation where our workforce decides to walk.”

Although Rogers himself didn’t mention Trump by name, his comment was striking because he has been rumored to be under consideration to replace Clapper and become the incoming Trump administration’s top spy.

For someone whose signature campaign promise was to “Make America Great Again,” publicly trashing one of the fundamental pillars of the country’s national security apparatus seems an odd way to go about restoring the country’s greatness in the eyes of the world.