Trump will undo much of Obama's legacy. Here's what might survive. - Vox

Vox reports;

Speaking with the New Yorker's David Remnick after Donald Trump's victory, President Obama expressed a surprising amount of optimism about the potential for his legacy to survive a Republican president and Congress.

Obama said he felt he had accomplished "seventy or seventy-five percent" of what he wanted to do upon taking office. "Maybe fifteen percent of that gets rolled back, twenty percent," he told Remnick. "But there's still a lot of stuff that sticks."

With Trump, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell gunning to repeal, roll back, or gut just about everything Obama did over the past eight years, this is a startling statement. I’d be lying if I said I knew for sure Obama was right about the percentages; so much depends on the particularities of Congress over the next few years, and the prognosis for progressives is certainly grim.

But it’s worth considering the case for optimism. While Republicans have taken aim at high-profile policies like Obamacare and the president’s landmark deals with Cuba and Iran, lesser-known White House moves that have largely flown under the radar will likely survive.

His court appointments have resulted in rulings that are unlikely to be overturned, including the Supreme Court’s landmark decision legalizing same-sex marriage. Less controversial legislation that he’s shepherded through will likely remain, including major parts of the 2009 stimulus package and a crackdown on smoking. And while Obamacare almost certainly will not survive in its present form, developments since the election suggest the law has changed the facts on the ground in a way that puts Republicans under immense pressure to at least partially preserve its coverage gains.

Before the election, I thought Obama’s legacy ranked him alongside FDR and LBJ as a prime architect of the American welfare state. Trump, Ryan, and McConnell are set to greatly diminish that legacy. But they will not erase it.