NYT: British Intelligence Among First to Detect Russian Hacking, Report Says

NYT reports;

British Intelligence Among First to Detect Russian Hacking, Report Says

WASHINGTON — Intelligence officials who prepared the classified report on Russian hacking activity have concluded that British intelligence was among the first to raise an alarm that Moscow hacked into the Democratic National Committee's computer servers, and alerted their American counterparts, according to two people familiar with the conclusions.

President-elect Donald J. Trump was briefed on Friday by senior intelligence officials for nearly two hours, describing it in a statement as "a constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the Intelligence Community."

Participating in the briefing were James Clapper Jr., the director of national intelligence; John Brennan, the director of the C.I.A.; Adm. Michael Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency; and James B. Comey, the director of the F.B.I.

It is unclear whether they highlighted the British role, which has been closely held, in the briefing. But it is a critical part of the timeline, because it suggests that some of the first tipoffs, in fall 2015, came from voice intercepts, computer traffic or human sources outside the United States, as emails and other data from the D.N.C. flowed out of the country.