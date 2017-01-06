The 11 most important lines from the new intelligence report on Russia's hacking - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

The U.S. intelligence community released an unclassified report on Russia's alleged effort to influence the 2016 election on Friday afternoon, shortly after briefing a skeptical President-elect Donald Trump on its findings and conclusions.

While the unclassified report is short on detailed evidence, it lays out a case for how and why Russia sought to influence the 2016 election — and specifically to benefit Trump, in the estimations of the CIA, FBI and NSA.

You can see the whole thing here. Below, we pull out the key lines and explain the politics.