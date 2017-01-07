In wake of hacking episode, Trump calls for partnering with Russia on world problems - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

A day after the U.S. intelligence community released a report saying Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved in trying to sabotage the U.S. election, President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to tout Russia as a potential ally in solving many of the world's problems.

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad!”

“When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and … both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!” Trump added.

The tweets came the morning after the release of a declassified report by U.S. intelligence agencies that concluded Russia carried out a comprehensive cyber campaign to sabotage the presidential election and sought to aid Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In an earlier set of tweets Saturday morning, Trump said the “only reason” the hacking of Democratic email accounts was being discussed was because of the party’s embarrassment over the size of its election loss in November.