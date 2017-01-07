Everything Trump is doing suggests he's serious about building the wall - Vox

Vox reports;

Donald Trump’s administration is laying the groundwork to build a wall.

Mexico might, ultimately, foot part of the bill for it. It might not. But within months of Trump taking the oath of office, his administration will (if everything goes according to plan) have money from Congress to build the wall (or at least some sort of “physical barrier”) across hundreds of miles of the US-Mexico border.

The plan to ask for money from Congress first, and Mexico later, appears to violate one of Trump’s core campaign pledges. This is a man who spent months on the trail engaging rallies in a call and response: “Who’s gonna pay for it?” “MEXICO!”

But this could be the best strategy for Trump and his team to, in fact, get some sort of wall built — one rooted in the Trump team’s belief that it has the upper hand right now, against both Congress and Mexico.

Building a wall would represent an enormous change in the American attitude toward immigration, toward Mexico, toward its welcoming image in the rest of the world. It would have massive (and probably unanticipated) effects on immigration into and emigration out of the US, and it would very probably cost human lives. That’s true no matter who pays for it.

That’s the promise Trump made when he promised to build the wall. Here’s how he’s planning to keep it.