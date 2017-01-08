NYT reports;

Russia's RT: The Network Implicated in U.S. Election Meddling

RT, a state-run Russian television network that broadcasts around the world in English, was implicated in a recently declassified United States intelligence report that accused the Russia government of meddling in the American presidential election to tip the vote in favor of Donald J. Trump.

The Russians are accused of hacking the email systems of the Democratic National Committee and conducting a widespread disinformation campaign that included the propagation of fake news stories on the internet and the airwaves.

RT's coverage of Hillary Clinton "throughout the U.S. presidential campaign was consistently negative and focused on her leaked emails and accused her of corruption, poor physical and mental health and ties to Islamic extremism," the declassified intelligence report said.

...

The role of RT in the Kremlin's effort to influence the election is covered in more detail than any other part of Russia's campaign in the report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday.

According to the report, the network aggressively uses the internet and social media to conduct "strategic messaging for the Russian government." RT videos receive more than one million views a day on YouTube, according to the report, and the network's programming was "aimed at undermining viewers' trust of US democratic procedures."