Trump accepts U.S. intelligence on Russia hacking: chief of staff| Reuters

Seeded by Kenm77
Seeded on Sun Jan 8, 2017 7:49 AM
Reuters reports;

President-elect Donald Trump accepts the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia engaged in cyberattacks aimed at disrupting the U.S. elections, his incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus said on Sunday, adding that "actions may be taken" in response.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Priebus said Trump "accepts the fact that in this particular case it was entities in Russia" that were behind the intrusions into the Democratic Party organizations and operatives.

Priebus said Trump plans to order the intelligence community to make recommendations as to what should be done. Depending on those recommendations, "actions may be taken," he said.

 

