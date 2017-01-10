Cognitive science suggests Trump makes us more accepting of the morally outrageous - Vox

Vox reports;

In October 2015, a college student named Lauren Batchelder stood up at a campaign forum in Manchester, New Hampshire, and challenged Donald Trump's record on women's issues. “Maybe I’m wrong,” she said, “maybe you can prove me wrong, but I don’t think you’re a friend to women.”

So far, this might sound like a perfectly ordinary case of campaign confrontation, but things soon took a more surprising turn. Trump attacked Batchelder personally on Twitter, describing her as "nasty" and an "arrogant young woman," and even suggesting she was secretly working for Jeb Bush's campaign. (She wasn’t.) Soon, Batchelder was receiving online rape threats from Trump supporters. Five days before the election, she got a Facebook message from someone threatening to "stomp your head on the curb and urinate in your bloodied mouth.”

Incidents like this one have provoked a distinctive form of condemnation. Commentators have not simply described Trump's behavior as bad or wrong; they have insisted it is not normal. More strikingly, they have suggested it is deeply important that such behavior not be “normalized.” The suggestion seems to be that there is something of value, something worth fighting to preserve, in our shared understanding that certain conduct is not a normal part of the way American politics works.

But what does that mean, exactly? Why is it so very important to hold on to our understanding that these sorts of things are abnormal? What would be lost if we stopped seeing them as abnormal and started seeing them, instead, as simply “bad” or “wrong”?

To get a better understanding of these issues, we can turn to research in cognitive science. Recent studies have taught us a lot about what happens when people classify events as normal or abnormal. The findings have real potential to help us understand what would actually occur if behavior like Trump's were to be gradually normalized.