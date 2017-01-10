Jeff Sessions, Trump's attorney general pick, would be a massive setback for civil rights - Vox

Vox reports;

A man who once said the KKK “was okay until I found out they smoked pot” could guide the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

If there was ever any doubt on where President-elect Donald Trump will take the country on issues like civil rights, criminal justice, and immigration, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions’s nomination for attorney general should put all of those doubts to an end.

On all of these issues, Sessions has been extremely conservative. He’s opposed reforms to reduce mass incarceration, proposed stringent crackdowns on immigration, and he even has a history of racist remarks that ended his hopes of a federal judgeship. And that’s not even getting to other issues, from voting rights to discrimination against LGBTQ people, where Sessions has been equally conservative.

As attorney general, Sessions wouldn’t be able to set law, but he would have a lot of power in guiding how the law is interpreted and enforced. Particularly on criminal justice and voting rights, this makes Sessions a big threat for reformers and civil rights advocates who made gains during President Barack Obama’s time in office — but will likely see many of those gains erased under Sessions.