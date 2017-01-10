America will miss Barack Obama's decency - Vox

Vox reports;

Tonight, of all nights, the difference between Obama and Trump was stark.

President Obama’s farewell address came as Washington obsessed over a sketchy intelligence report alleging Donald Trump is being blackmailed by Moscow with a tape of perverted sex acts. Somehow, it was fitting.

Obama’s presidency was tumultuous, polarizing, and consequential. He presided over the grinding recovery from a financial crisis, the controversial reshaping of America’s social safety net, the end of two wars, and a bitterly divided polity. He ran promising to bring Americans together only to find himself splitting them apart. His presidency coincided with the rise of social media and its attendant acceleration of news and fracturing of information.

All this can obscure what I think will, in the coming years, be most missed about Obama: his decency. His scandal-free administration. The seriousness with which he approached his job. The faith he had in the American political system, and in Americans.

Hope was the basis of Obama’s politics. It’s the basis, in ways I did not truly appreciate until the end of his presidency, of Obama’s personality. His political career is built on a vision of who we could be, and the absence of that vision will be felt as he is succeeded by a man whose politics are built on a nostalgia for who we were.

Obama’s chief political advisor, David Axelrod, has argued that presidents tend to be replaced by their opposites. Trump is Obama’s temperamental opposite — reckless where Obama is restrained, intuitive where Obama is technocratic, insulting where Obama is respectful, and scandal-ridden even before he assumes the presidency. Shortly before Obama took the stage, Trump tweeted:

"FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!"

You can no more imagine Obama sending that tweet than setting the White House on fire.

But Trump is Obama’s opposite in a yet more fundamental way. Obama’s politics are based on a hope of who we will become; Trump’s politics are based on a fear that we will lose who we were.