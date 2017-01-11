Russia says it does not gather dirt on foreign leaders, but history of 'kompromat' says otherwise - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed as “absolute fantasy” allegations that Russian intelligence agencies collected a dossier of compromising information about President-elect Donald Trump — a denial that was echoed by much of Russia’s establishment.

But when President Vladi­mir Putin’s spokesman went further — saying the Kremlin “does not engage in compromising material” — it was widely greeted by the rolling of Russian eyes.

Gathering “kompromat,” the Russian word for potentially embarrassing information, has a long history reaching back to Soviet days.

Back then, using kompromat as potential political leverage was raised to new standards by the KGB, the predecessor of Russia’s Federal Security Service and the agency where Putin and many of his closest allies started their careers.

And the Russians, said one former lawmaker, have not lose their taste for kompromat despite the flat-out denial by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.