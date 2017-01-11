Trump finally announced his plan to avoid business conflicts. It's a sham. - Vox

Vox reports;

Donald Trump held his first press conference Wednesday to directly answer the question of what he plans to do to inoculate himself from his many conflicts of interest. His answer: pretty much nothing.

Trump’s plan, as his lawyer Sheri Dillon outlined, is to put his businesses in a trust managed by his two adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr., and the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

“I could actually run my business and run government at the same time. I don't like the way that looks,” Trump said. “But I would be able to do that if I wanted to.”

An ethics adviser at the Trump Organization, who is yet to be hired, will have to approve new “deals.” Trump promised to donate the profits from foreign bookings at his hotels to the federal Treasury. And he will limit his “information rights” so that he only knows how the Trump Organization is doing overall, rather than the profit and loss of individual ventures.

Trump patted himself on the back for doing more than was legally required to get rid of conflicts of interest — “I have a no-conflict situation because I'm president … it’s a nice thing to have.” It’s true that the president is exempt from conflict-of-interest laws governing other government employees. The question, though, is not whether he’s following the letter of the law, but whether he’s actually tackling the problem.

The Trump Organization is an opaque, privately held enterprise with business interests all over the globe. These relationships present all kinds of ethical questions, many of which aren’t even knowable to the public because Trump refuses to release his tax returns. Instead of separating himself from these ties, he is maintaining ownership of the company and he’ll still have a financial interest. He is just outsourcing the management — to his own sons, who Trump promises will never talk business with him.