A Keurig for Beer & Liquor Is in the Works

NBC Boston reports;

Get ready, folks. The Keurig for beer and liquor is coming.

Reading, Mass.-based Keurig Green Mountain and Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev announced Friday that they're working together on an in-home alcohol drink system that could make anything from beer and spirits to cocktails and mixers. The joint venture for research and development will happen from Keurig's facilities in Massachusetts and Vermont.

It's not clear when the product would be released or how much it would cost.

"We are excited to partner with AB InBev to develop a new system for the adult beverage category. We look forward to combining our capabilities and technologies to deliver innovation for consumers," Bob Gamgort, Keurig's CEO, said in a statement.

The Keurig for alcohol system will use the carbonation technology from the company's Keurig Kold, a countertop appliance that made carbonated soda with single-serving pods and was discontinued last June due to poor sales. The Keurig Kold had retailed for $369.99, with drink pods costing $1 each.

 

