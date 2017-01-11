Federal ethics chief blasts Trump's plan to break from businesses, calling it 'meaningless' - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

The head of the federal Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday denounced President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to separate the presidency from his business empire as “wholly inadequate” and said it does not meet the standards met by the “best of his nominees.”

“The ethics program starts at the top,” Director Walter Shaub said at a Brookings Institution forum in Washington. “We can’t risk creating the perception that government officials will use their positions for personal profit.”

“Stepping back from running his business is meaningless from a conflict-of-interest perspective,” Shaub said. “The Presidency is a full-time job and he would’ve had to step back anyway.”

The unusual and lengthy statement from the government’s top ethics lawyer came hours after Trump outlined plans to shift his assets into a trust managed by his sons and give up management of his private company. Shaub said that Trump should place all of his assets in a blind trust instead to avoid potential conflicts of interest in the White House, echoing arguments that ethics lawyers have made in recent weeks.

“This is not a blind trust,” Shaub said. “It’s not even close.”

Shaub, whose staff is poring over the financial holdings of Trump’s nominees for Cabinet posts, was unusual in his public condemnation of the incoming president. He praised former ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, the nominee for secretary of state, for putting his vast retirement package into a trust that will be independently managed and cannot invest in the company he headed.

“It’s a sterling model for what we’d like to see with other nominees,” Shaub said. Then he added: “The cost is often greater the higher up you go.”

Shaub said Trump “still has time” to resolve his ethical conflicts properly.