Even if Trump's team coordinated with Russia, it's still not treason - Vox

Vox reports;

It didn’t take long after BuzzFeed leaked an intelligence dossier detailing shocking allegations of collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign (as well as claims that Russia has sexual blackmail against Donald Trump himself) for critics of the president-elect to start dropping the “t” word.

“With CNN confirming that intelligence chiefs consider this report credible, it's about time to start using the word ‘treason,’” tweeted Daily Kos’s Markos Moulitsas. Keith Olbermann referred to the “Donald Trump treason story.” “Please Forget Trump’s Pee Hookers And Focus On The Treason, You Know Allegedly,” urged Wonkette.

This is all wayyyy premature and, where it’s not premature, factually inaccurate. First off, we don’t know if the specific accusations of collusion between Trump and his aides Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, and Carter Page on the one hand and Russian intelligence on the other are accurate. (Cohen doesn’t appear to have been in Prague when the dossier says he was.) Second, the bar for actual treason is extraordinarily high — and there is literally nothing Trump aides could plausibly be accused of doing that would clear it.

That doesn’t mean that the conduct described in the dossier — if it indeed happened at all — is legal. Indeed, there are a few federal statutes that could be relevant if the information in the document is indeed confirmed.

Regardless, one thing is very clear: No one on Trump’s team committed treason, and it’s irresponsible to casually toss around a term that has a very specific, and very limited, definition.

Article 3, Section 3 of the Constitution lays out the definition of treason used in US criminal prosecutions:

"Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort"

I looked into this issue a few years ago when Edward Snowden faced accusations of treason for disclosing highly-classified NSA surveillance programs. UC Davis law professor Carlton Larson told me then that there are two broad categories of treason charges: “aid and comfort” prosecutions, and “levying War” prosecutions.