Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 809 Seeds: 4801 Comments: 9549 Since: Oct 2013

NYT: C-Span Online Broadcast Interrupted by Russia Today

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Kenm77
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:48 PM
Discuss:

NYT reports;

C-Span Online Broadcast Interrupted by Russia Today

An online C-Span broadcast from the House floor was interrupted on Thursday by a broadcast from RT, an English-language network controlled by the Russian government.

C-Span said in a statement that it presumed the switch, which occurred in the middle of a speech by Representative Maxine Waters, Democrat of California, had been a technical error.

The network said it was continuing to investigate the episode.

"As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue," the statement said. "If that changes, we will certainly let you know."

The interruption went on for about 10 minutes and was noted online by Timothy Burke, an editor for the website Deadspin, among others.

The Russian network was implicated in a declassified intelligence report that accused the Russian government of meddling in the United States presidential election.

Full story and video in article.

Article Photo

NYT

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor