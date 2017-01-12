NYT: C-Span Online Broadcast Interrupted by Russia Today

NYT reports;

C-Span Online Broadcast Interrupted by Russia Today

An online C-Span broadcast from the House floor was interrupted on Thursday by a broadcast from RT, an English-language network controlled by the Russian government.

C-Span said in a statement that it presumed the switch, which occurred in the middle of a speech by Representative Maxine Waters, Democrat of California, had been a technical error.

The network said it was continuing to investigate the episode.

"As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue," the statement said. "If that changes, we will certainly let you know."

The interruption went on for about 10 minutes and was noted online by Timothy Burke, an editor for the website Deadspin, among others.

The Russian network was implicated in a declassified intelligence report that accused the Russian government of meddling in the United States presidential election.