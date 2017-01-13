Democrats press FBI to investigate Trump-Russia ties - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

House Democrats emerged from a briefing about Russian interference in the 2016 election demanding that the FBI investigate what links may have existed between the Kremlin and President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign.

“The FBI should be investigating this charge, because what is it that the Russians know or have about that communication during the campaign that increases their leverage over this new administration?” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said after a closed-door briefing with the country’s top spy chiefs Friday morning.

Pelosi and other Democrats stressed that an investigation into any ties between Trump and Russia was vital, particularly in light of the release of new, unsubstantiated allegations suggesting the existence of compromising personal and financial links between Trump and Russian agents. A recent CNN report said that Trump was briefed about those allegations in an abridged, two-page addendum to the intelligence community’s Russian hacking report.

But lawmakers would not — or could not — say whether the FBI was already launching such an investigation.

“You know I can’t talk about what happened in the meeting,” Pelosi told reporters asking whether the FBI was investigating links between Russia and Trump. “I can just say publicly that I think the American people are owed the truth, and there’s a great deal of evidence to say that this is an issue of high interest to the American people — the strength, the integrity of our own democracy. And for that reason the FBI should let us know whether they’re doing that investigation or not.”

Senate Democrats emerged from a similar briefing with intelligence chiefs Thursday also expressing hope that the intelligence community would dig further into alleged ties between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin. They also endorsed the sourcing behind the intelligence community’s findings that Russia engaged in election-related hacks to help Trump’s chances of winning.

“I thought it was terrible; it’s even worse. And if we don’t take it seriously, shame on us,” second-ranking Senate Democrat Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) told reporters about the substance of the intelligence community’s findings.

But Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told reporters Thursday that his committee would not be looking into links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government because they have no authority to demand information from campaigns that would be necessary to conduct the investigation, according to several reports.