'Perfect Footwear for Nazis!': Boots recalled because their tread leaves swastika imprints - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

A Southern California shoe company has recalled a model of military-style work boots after a customer complained that the tread leaves swastika stamps on the ground.

The faux pas was brought to the attention of Conal International Trading Inc., the City of Industry company that manufactures the lace-up boots, after a Redditor posted a picture on Imgur showing the footwear alongside its swastika imprints.

“There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots,” the caption read.

Conal International Trading said it has recalled the Polar Fox boots and stopped selling them.

In a revised statement Friday, the company said that it had imported the offensive footwear.

“We are extremely sorry for the frustration this has caused our customers and the public,” Conal said. “The boots have been recalled and we have stopped selling the item.

“We would like to issue our sincerest apologies to our customers and to anyone who was offended by the Swastika imprint that the boots left behind. The design was not intentional and was a mistake made by our manufacturers in China. There was never any intention to include any offensive designs on the products we import. We will be investigating the issue.

“Conal International Trading, Inc. does not promote hate or discrimination of any kind. Again, we deeply regret that this item caused offense and apologize for the mistake.”