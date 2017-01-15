HuffPo reports;

Alec Baldwin's Trump Takes On Obamacare And Golden Showers On 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin stepped into Donald Trump's shoes again for "Saturday Night Live" to present his own version of the president-elect's recent press conference and talk about inauguration entertainment, golden showers and his sons, "Beavis" and "Butthead."

Baldwin as Trump begins in the cold open with a serious warning: "Let me answer the question that's on everyone's mind: Yes this is real life, this is really happening. On January 20th, I, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States. Then two months later Mike Pence will become the 46th."

He says he's excited to move into the White House, and will even have a "little" pet: Paul Ryan.