NYT: House Arms Itself for Witch Hunts

NYT reports;

House Arms Itself for Witch Hunts

Early this month, House Republicans ditched a plan to gut an independent congressional ethics agency after their attempt set off a burst of outrage. Unfortunately, other procedural rule changes intended to reduce transparency and accountability in the House, introduced along with the ethics plan, were approved without much notice.

The changes expand the ability of House committees to compel people to give depositions under oath, which will make it easier to intimidate opponents. Republicans also restored a provision originally created in 1876 that allows Congress to fire employees in the federal bureaucracy by eliminating positions and cutting salaries of individual workers to a negligible amount. This obscure authority, known as the Holman Rule, is certain to frighten career civil servants who have worked on politically fraught issues like climate change.

The Republicans also made it easier to fine and censure House members who use smartphones to stream sessions from the floor, a clear rebuke of a tactic Democrats used last year to broadcast a protest they staged to force a vote on gun control measures.

The most troubling change is the expanded deposition authority. In the past, a member of Congress had to be present for depositions unless the person being questioned waived that requirement. Because House members have busy schedules, the requirement limited the number and length of depositions. The new rule gives the Republican heads of 19 permanent committees — all but two — the authority to issue subpoenas to depose people without a lawmaker present. People who are summoned for depositions often rack up thousands of dollars in legal fees and are seldom reimbursed for travel expenses.

If the Republican-led House had a record of conducting judicious, purposeful investigations into wrongdoing, this authority might be justifiable. But the recent crusade against Planned Parenthood and the work of the Benghazi Committee — a costly yearslong exercise to malign former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that found nothing — have made clear that congressional investigators need greater constraints, not broader authority.