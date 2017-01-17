Donald Trump once again tries to wave away America's skepticism about him as a conspiracy - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

Donald Trump will take the oath of office as the least-favorably viewed president since at least 1977, with only 4 in 10 Americans viewing him positively. That finding, from a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, mirrors the results of a survey from Quinnipiac University, which pegged his favorability at 37 percent.

Trump fired off one of his social-media news releases on Tuesday, shortly after the Post-ABC poll went live. His excuse, as any close Trump observer might have predicted: Polls were and are wrong and rigged.

An experienced Twitter user, Trump packed a lot into those 140-odd characters. Most of it was wrong.

As our pollster Scott Clement pointed out at the end of last year, descriptions of 2016 polling as universally wrong are inaccurate. Nationally, polling broadly predicted that Hillary Clinton had more support — and she did, winning the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots. The final average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics estimated that Clinton would win by 3.2 points nationally; she won by 2.1. Both that average and the average compiled by Clement in his piece ended up closer to the mark in 2016 than in 2012, when President Obama's victory was widely underestimated.

Where the polls were wrong was in the states. Pollsters in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had Hillary Clinton winning those states even late in the cycle, but she didn't. (Some of those pollsters conducted an autopsy of their misses with our Dave Weigel.) It was narrow wins in those states and Michigan — for a total of fewer than 78,000 votes — that handed Trump his electoral college margin, and the White House.