Is That An Alien Signal? Please Answer On A Scale Of 1 To 10 | FiveThirtyEight

Astrobiology, the search for life beyond Earth, has moved from the fringes to the forefront of science in recent years. Last month, NASA announced with great fanfare that Europa, a watery moon of Jupiter, is spurting fluid into space that a spacecraft may be able to sample and analyze for signs of microbes. Last week, a spacecraft arrived at Mars to sniff out atmospheric methane, which could indicate life’s processes. And telescopes on Earth and in space continue looking out across the universe, where sunlike stars might briefly shine their light through the atmospheres of Earth-like planets, illuminating chemicals that could tell us whether life is present. Looking for little green microbes is no longer considered silly; it’s cutting edge.

Meanwhile, alien hunting, commonly referred to as the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, or SETI, is still very much relegated to the sidelines. A small, not well-funded, particularly obsessive group of astronomers has continued the search for alien communication nonetheless. Occasionally, promising signals make their way through the broader astronomical community and into the public eye. A few such claims have made headlines recently, prompting some astronomers to call for a new framework to rank and interpret these signals.

The hope is that when we do find something out there, we’ll be able to determine quickly whether it’s real. As yet, though, nothing has been. We are still alone — as far as we know.

In a way, the hunt for alien signals is no more complicated than pointing an antenna at the sky and listening. But the simplicity of looking belies the complexity of understanding what you’ve found. To help with this, astronomers came up with a way to gauge the credibility of a SETI signal, called the Rio scale. Formulated at an astronomical conference in Rio de Janeiro in 2000, it’s a 10-point scale intended to help people understand when to take an apparent signal from another world seriously. It’s akin to the Torino scale, another 10-point scale that measures asteroid-impact threats and is chiefly meant to help people grasp an object’s importance. Both scales try to assign numerical values to rare, potentially Earth-shattering news (literally and figuratively speaking).

RS=Q⋅δ

In this equation, Q is the sum of numerical values assigned to three parameters: the class of phenomenon, such as whether it’s an “obviously Earth-directed message” or a randomly swooping beacon; the type of discovery, like whether it’s a steady signal or something that comes and goes; and the distance to the signal. The latter is important because you’d want to know how long it would take for aliens to receive a reply.

Each parameter has a numerical value from 1 to 4, 5 or 6.1Class of phenomenon goes up to 6, type of discovery goes up to 5, and distance goes up to 4. For instance, “an Earth-specific beacon designed to draw attention” gets a 4. If it’s within the galaxy, add 2. If it was a passing signal detected once, it gets another 2. To get your Rio scale value, you multiply this sum by δ , which is a measure of the credibility of the claim. The values for δ go from 0 to 2/3 . If it’s uncertain but worth checking out, for example, that’s 1/6 . This quantity depends on experts’ opinions, so it’s inherently subjective. And unless a signal has been verified repeatedly by SETI experts, the δ value is almost certain to drop its total value to a 2 or a 3.

On this scale, an answer of 0 is obviously nothing and a 10 is “wow, aliens are calling.” You can play with a scale calculator here.