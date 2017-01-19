Why the Women's March on Washington is so popular, in one poll - Vox

Vox reports;

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Organizers say the event is a march for women’s rights, not a protest against Trump.

But for all practical purposes, the rally will probably become the largest gathering on inauguration weekend of people who either oppose Trump or are seriously worried about what he will do as president.

It may seem remarkable that of all the concerns many Americans have about a Trump presidency — including the open racial resentment that his campaign fueled, and his many conflicts of interest and troubling ties to Russia, to name a few — that his views on women would inspire the most people to gather in the streets.

But according to a massive new post-election survey on how Americans view gender issues, this development shouldn’t surprise us at all.

PerryUndem, a nonpartisan public opinion research firm in Washington, DC, released on Tuesday what may be the most comprehensive public survey that exists (at least in recent years) on Americans’ views toward gender equality, sexism, and women’s rights.

The 120-question poll covers a lot of ground, both on general attitudes about gender equality and on how Americans felt about specific gender issues surrounding the 2016 election. The poll was conducted from December 9 through 27, 2016, among a nationally representative sample of 1,302 adults, with an oversampling of black and Latino adults for more accurate results about that demographic.

One of the poll’s many striking findings is this: While it may not have lost Trump the election in the end, the leaked 2005 Access Hollywood tape that featured Trump bragging about his ability to sexually assault women — specifically, that he could “grab [women] by the pussy,” kiss them without consent, and do whatever he wanted to them because he’s a star — had a major impact on many Americans, and hasn’t been forgotten.

Most Americans surveyed, 83 percent, remembered hearing about the tape. Almost all of those surveyed (91 percent) said they found Trump’s comments “unacceptable,” and most (61 percent overall, 66 percent of women, and 55 percent of men) said they felt “upset” by the comments.

And many of those who felt upset were actually motivated to do something about it.