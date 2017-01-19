Russia has gone crazy for Trump as Moscow savors Obama's departure - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

MOSCOW — Call it Trumpomania. Or Trumpophrenia. Or any of a number of other Trumpisms that have popped up in Russia as this country counts down the moments to President-elect Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House.

Russia has gone crazy for Trump, and it’s not just because President Vladi­mir Putin and his government have been portraying the presidency of Barack Obama as one long, disastrous exercise in Russophobia, a message that state-run television has been hammering home for months.

Something about the advent of Trump has stirred the Russian soul. It’s almost as though the 45th president of Russia were about to take office on Friday.

Businesses have renamed their products after the world leader formerly known as The Donald. Talk show hosts have dedicated hours to the expression of hope that Trump will lift U.S.-Russian relations from their all-time post-Cold-War low (and in some cases to nasty, unabashedly racist farewells to President Obama). And the Russian Internet is surging with efforts to portray and explain the local Trumpapalooza.

“Trumpomania has taken hold of the country: the media, politicians and political analysts, astrologists, and housewives, none of them can calm down and mind their business,” Gennady Gudkov, a reserve colonel in Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, the FSB, said in a post on his Facebook page. “In RUSSIAN news the main actor is His Majesty Trump.”

Gudkov, who has spent recent years criticizing Putin’s hold on power, posited that the reason for Trump’s popularity is “how interesting honest and competitive elections and their unpredictability are.”

But Viktoria Chekryzhova, director for development of Tula Food Products, had a simpler explanation for her company’s decision to produce a limited number of boxes of sugar cubes featuring Trump’s likeness.

“With this product, we want to show that we hope that our relations with the United States will improve with the new president. We’re saying we hope our relations will become sweeter,” she said by phone from Tula, a city a 100 miles south of Moscow.

Other Russian companies have joined in. The newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that it had discovered “several hundred” companies that include some sort of play on words on “Trump” (which in Russian is transcribed “Tramp”; Russian “Trump” would sound like “Troomp).

A weapons factory in Zlatoust minted a commemorative coin with the inscription “In Trump We Trust,” according to the TASS news agency.