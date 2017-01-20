Donald J. Trump - 45th President of the United States

AP reports;

The Latest: Trump takes oath of office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times EST):

12 p.m.

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's just taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.

The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country — one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

Up next is Trump's inaugural address — where the new commander in chief is expected to set out his vision for the country's next four years.

___

11:55 a.m.

Mike Pence has been sworn in as the vice president of the United States.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office.

President-elect Donald Trump chose Pence, the former governor of Indiana, as his running mate last summer.