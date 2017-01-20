Trump's inaugural speech in a word? Trumpian. - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

Inaugural addresses tend to be conciliatory and uplifting. Marking the transfer of power after the end of a heated campaign, these speeches are usually seen as a way of healing the country and rallying its people by reminding us all of our shared values.

By those measures, Donald Trump's speech was anything but traditional. Trump didn't speak for long — 18 minutes or so — but the message he sent was clear: Politics, politicians and the entire political class don't care about you and never have. I do. Things are bad, bordering on terrible right now. I will fix them. All of them.

This passage, from early in Trump's speech, was telling:

"The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment, it belongs to you."

Trump didn't reserve that ire and condemnation just for Democrats. He also lumped Republicans in as part of the problem. "What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people," he said.