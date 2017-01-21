On Day Two of his presidency, Trump wages war with the media over the size of his inauguration crowd - The Washington Post

The size of his ???

WaPo reports;

President Trump took advantage of a visit to the American intelligence community to insult the intelligence of the American people.

Speaking at CIA headquarters in Virginia on Saturday, Trump challenged media characterizations of the crowd size at his inauguration a day earlier. In doing so, he presented preposterous arguments about the actual attendance.

“We had a massive field of people, you saw that. Packed,” Trump said to the audience. “I get up this morning, I turn on one of the networks and they show ... an empty field. I said, wait a minute, I made a speech! I looked out, the field was ... it looked like a million, a million-and-a-half people. They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. And they said, 'Donald Trump did not draw well!'”

Trump blamed the “almost raining” weather (saying that God kept it from raining during his speech. “It looked, honestly, it looked like a million-and-a-half people,” he continued. “Whatever it was it was, but it went all the way back to the Washington Monument. And I turned on — by mistake, I get this network, and it showed an empty field and it said we drew 250,000 people. Now that's not bad, but it's a lie. We had 250,000 literally around, you know, in the little bowl that we constructed. That was 250,000. The rest of the, you know, 20-block area all the way back to the Washington Monument was packed.”

“So, we caught them,” he said, apparently referring to the media. “And we caught them in a beauty and I think they're going to pay a big price.”

This is simply nonsense.