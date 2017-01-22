Spicer earns Four Pinocchios for a series of false claims on inauguration crowd size - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe.” —White House press secretary Sean Spicer, remarks to reporters, Jan. 21, 2017

“I looked out, the field was — it looked like a million, million and a half people.” —President Trump, remarks to the CIA, Jan. 21, 2017

It’s rather remarkable that the Trump White House has decided to make easily disproved claims about the size of the inauguration crowd Friday. On the face of it, there is no reason why Trump should have expected bigger crowds than Barack Obama in either 2009 or 2013. The Washington, D.C. area leans left. Trump only earned 4 percent of the vote in the District of Columbia. Among the areas served by the Washington Metro, Trump received 8 percent of the vote in Prince George’s County, less than 15 percent of the vote in Montgomery County, less than 17 percent of the vote in Arlington County and less than 30 percent of the vote in Fairfax County. Trump may believe he heads a new national movement, but that movement does not exist in the D.C. metropolitan area. Given the animosity of the election, it’s fair to say that Hillary Clinton voters were not motivated to attend his inauguration. Further, the political leanings of the surrounding area helps explain why the Women’s March on Jan. 21 drew a substantially larger crowd. Nevertheless, let’s examine how wrong these statements are.

