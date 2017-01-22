Kellyanne Conway says Donald Trump's team has 'alternative facts.' Which pretty much says it all. - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

If there is one video clip that describes the new reality for the political media — and for the truth — during the President Trump era, it is the one above.

It's a discussion about White House press secretary Sean Spicer, on his first full day in that job, having taken to the podium and made easily disproved claims about the size of Trump's inauguration crowd.

“Why put him out there for the very first time, in front of that podium, to utter a provable falsehood?” Chuck Todd asked Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president. “It's a small thing, but the first time he confronts the public, it's a falsehood?”

After some tense back and forth, Conway offered this:

"Don't be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck. You're saying it's a falsehood, and they're giving — our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that. But the point really is —"

At this point, a visibly exasperated Todd cut in. “Wait a minute. Alternative facts? Alternative facts? Four of the five facts he uttered . . . were just not true. Alternative facts are not facts; they're falsehoods.”

“Fake news” is so yesterday. “Alternative facts” is where it's at now.

This, of course, isn't the first time the Trump team and its supporters have responded to journalists calling out their falsehoods by claiming the truth isn't so black and white or that it's not a big deal.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski offered this after the election, comparing Trump with a guy at the bar and saying, “You’re going to say things, and sometimes you don’t have all the facts to back it up.”