GOP rep: 'It would be a good move' for Trump to release tax returns | TheHill

The Hill reports;

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) said early Monday that it would be a good idea for President Donald TrumpDonald Trump to release his tax returns.

"I think it would be a good move," he said when asked on CNN's "New Day" if he thinks the president should release his taxes.

Hurd said he isn't sure whether the president plans to release the documents in the future.

"But I think that would solve a lot of problems," he said.

Hurd also talked about the importance of transparency.

"I do believe in transparency," he said, "and that always wins the day."

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's top aide, on Sunday said the president would not release his tax returns.

"We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care," Conway said on ABC's "This Week."

"They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: most Americans are — are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like."



A White House petition calling for the president to release his tax returns has received more than 100,000 signatures, the number it needs to warrant a response from the administration.



The petition was created Friday, shortly after Trump took the Oath of Office. It pushes the White House to "immediately release Donald Trump's full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance."



Conway said the public knows Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules regarding the president's business empire.