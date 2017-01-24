President Trump's illegal-voter paranoia is a fantasy. But the consequences are real. - Vox

Vox reports;

Donald Trump’s lies have consequences.

This might seem self-evident: When the president of the United States says, for example, that he would have won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election if not for “3 to 5 million” votes illegally cast by unauthorized immigrants — something he reportedly told congressional leaders at dinner Monday — it inevitably makes it harder to build the shared basis of facts that people in a democracy need for collective decision-making.

But it’s also true in a more immediate way: the fantasies might inspire very real policy responses, with very real consequences. The investigations that the Trump DOJ could engage in to discourage “illegal voting,” not to mention the support they could offer states and local jurisdictions attempting to restrict voter access, would make it harder for people to vote legally. And a supposed conspiracy to cast millions of illegal votes would justify an extremely vigorous response indeed.

Elected officials in the Republican party have been making the case that, without sufficient protections against voter fraud, millions of people could be voting illegally and America wouldn’t have any idea. Trump is coming to the conclusion that they actually did — without any evidence and a claim seemingly rooted in a fake Infowars report.

This doesn’t mean that Trump is merely doing what other Republicans have done, however. Quite the opposite. Trump’s walking on ground they’ve prepared for him, but he’s severing the last connection of policy to reality — giving him the full power of the United States government without any apparent fealty to facts.

When Republicans have talked about the risk of voter fraud but avoided outright conspiratorial lies about it happening, they retained some link between policy and reality. Their attempts at voting restrictions often didn’t turn up the fraud they warned was possible, but nor did they punish real people for invented crimes.

Donald Trump’s tendency to ignore the carefully manicured distinctions other Republicans have made, between encouraging paranoia and embodying it, leaves no quarter for reality in policymaking. It gives his government free rein to pursue phantoms — and makes it all the more likely real people will be hurt.