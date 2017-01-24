NYT: For Trump, Everything Is a Rating

NYT reports;

For Trump, Everything Is a Rating

For Donald J. Trump the TV star, ratings were made to be embellished. This turns out to be true as well of Donald J. Trump the president.

Mr. Trump spent his first weekend in office at war with math. He said on Saturday that his inauguration crowd — which photographs showed was dwarfed by Barack Obama's estimated 1.8 million in 2009 — "looked like a million, a million and a half." His staff members backed up that claim with what his adviser Kellyanne Conway memorably termed "alternative facts."

For the political news media, the brazenness was stunning. But those of us who cover television have seen this kind of thing before: the inventions of a celebrity, surrounded by yes men and women, who creates his own reality.

We recognize it because, not so long ago, that celebrity was Donald J. Trump.

Mr. Trump has a reputation among TV reporters for using his own bespoke numbers. In 2015, he came to a Television Critics Association panel for his final season hosting "The Celebrity Apprentice" and declared it "the Number 1 show on television."

It was not. Publicly available Nielsen ratings flatly proved that. Pressed by reporters, he insisted that it was at least the top-rated show on Monday nights. It was not that either. (It finished the season 67th.)

It was a bizarre performance even by the usual ratings-spin standards of the critics association sessions. "The Apprentice" was, in its first season, a genuine hit. It declined afterward, but hung on as a modest performer. That's no mean feat. But that wasn't enough for Mr. Trump. So it wasn't true for Mr. Trump.

Last year, Mr. Trump's former "Apprentice" publicist, Jim Dowd, was interviewed for the PBS "Frontline" election documentary "The Choice." Mr. Trump, he recalled, would demand that he call up TV-ratings reporters and tell them, "Number 1 show on television, won its time slot," even if "we were Number 72." (Mr. Dowd died in September.)

Mr. Trump has always used an aspirational calculator. As a real estate developer, he built Trump Tower with 58 stories and declared it 68 stories tall.

He carried his scorekeeping obsession into his celebrity career. For his 2011 Comedy Central roast, The Huffington Post reported, writers were told not to joke about Mr. Trump being less wealthy than he says he is. He edited a gag that said he lived in a "25,000-square-foot penthouse atop my solid-gold space station," raising the square footage to 50,000.

Running for president meant a new set of ways to keep score, and fudge it: The polls — rigged, unless they favored him. His rally attendance — huge, yet not too huge for him to embellish.