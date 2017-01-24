NYT: Federal Debt Projected to Grow by Nearly $10 Trillion Over Next Decade

NYT reports;

Federal Debt Projected to Grow by Nearly $10 Trillion Over Next Decade

WASHINGTON — After seven years of fitful declines, the federal budget deficit is projected to begin swelling again, adding nearly $10 trillion to the federal debt over the next 10 years, according to projections from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that reveal the strain that government debt will have on the economy as President Trump embarks on plans to slash taxes and ramp up spending.

The new deficit figures will be a major challenge to congressional Republicans, who were swept to power in 2010 on fears of a swollen deficit and who have made controlling red ink a major part of their legislating under former President Barack Obama. Statutory caps imposed in 2011 on domestic and military spending have helped control the deficit. But those controls are likely to be swamped by health care and Social Security spending that will rise with an aging population.

Now, congressional leaders will have to choose between their fealty to the cause of fiscal prudence and the demands of the new president, who wants $1 trillion in infrastructure work over 10 years, a surge in military spending and large tax cuts for individuals and corporations.

At a confirmation hearing on Tuesday, senators from both parties peppered Representative Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina, Mr. Trump's choice to be White House budget director, with questions about how Mr. Trump intended to keep his promise to protect Social Security and Medicare while addressing the budget shortfall.

Mr. Mulvaney said that it would be his role to give hard truths to Mr. Trump. One of those hard truths, he suggested, could be the need to raise the eligibility age for Social Security, a proposal that is sure to be controversial.

"I believe, as a matter of principle, that the debt is a problem that must be addressed sooner rather than later," Mr. Mulvaney said.