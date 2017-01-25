Trump to seek 'major investigation' on voter fraud: Twitter| Reuters

Reuters reports;

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would seek a "major investigation" on voter fraud that will focus on two states and illegal voters, despite numerous studies showing that voter fraud is rare in the United States.

"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!" Trump said on Twitter