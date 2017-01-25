Sudden changes at the EPA, USDA, and CDC under Trump, explained - Vox

Vox reports;

Government scientists are being ordered not to talk about their research — and it’s only week one.

This is a tense moment for science in America, now that a president who is skeptical of proven ideas like climate change and vaccine safety is in office. Donald Trump once called the National Institutes of Health — a research facility that has saved millions of lives — “terrible.”

When Trump assumed command of the federal government on Friday, he inherited thousands of civil servants who produce critically important research on disease threats, natural disasters, climate change, and so much more. This week, there are already several reports out that suggest major changes could be afoot.

These developments could be early-stage transition pains that will get worked out over time. We don’t know. But when considered alongside Trump’s Cabinet appointments and loose relationship with the truth, it seems like science in the age of Trump is on track for massive upheaval.