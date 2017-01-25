NYT: After Trump Rejects Pacific Trade Deal, Japan Fears Repeat of 1980s

NYT reports;

After Trump Rejects Pacific Trade Deal, Japan Fears Repeat of 1980s

TOKYO - President Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal should have been good news for Hitoshi Kondo, a Japanese rice farmer.

The sweeping 12-nation agreement, negotiated by the Obama administration and formally rejected by Mr. Trump on Monday, would have opened swaths of Japan's highly protected agricultural sector, and was bitterly opposed by farmers. Now, without American involvement, the deal looks as good as dead.

Mr. Kondo isn't celebrating, though.

"It's actually scarier, because what comes next will be a lot harsher," he said on Wednesday, as Japanese leaders scrambled to find a coherent response.

What comes next, many in Japan believe, could be a bruising showdown between Tokyo and Washington. They fear a return to the trade wars of the 1980s and early '90s, when many Americans saw Japan as an untrustworthy economic adversary.