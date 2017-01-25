Draft executive order would begin 'extreme vetting' of immigrants and visitors to the U.S. - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

The Trump administration plans to start vetting would-be immigrants and visitors to the United States based partly on their opinions and ideology, and will immediately cease the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the United States, according to a draft executive order leaked Wednesday to civil rights advocates and obtained by the Washington Post.

The order, if enacted, would signal the beginning of the “extreme vetting” that President Trump promised on the campaign trail, as well as partial implementation of the “Muslim ban,” according to civil right advocates.

Administration officials have said that President Trump is not expected to sign this order during his visit to the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday, but that the policies might appear as part of a broader roll out of his immigration agenda in the coming days.

The White House had no immediate comment.

“In order to protect Americans, we must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward our country and its founding principles,” the draft order reads.

The order says the United States should screen visa applicants to block access to those “who would place violent religious edicts over American law” and those who “engage in acts of bigotry or hatred” including “honor” killings, violence against women, and persecution on the basis of religion, race, gender and sexual orientation,” a description that human rights groups say appears to be geared toward Muslims.